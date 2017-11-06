The Unseen x All Ears Double Film Screening

All Ears is a documentary centering on the Los Angeles instrumental-focused Beat scene. The L.A. community is often cited as the epicenter and origin of a worldwide movement and the documentary delves into the open minds and ears of the producers behind the beats (dak, Ras G, Sacred, Kutmah, Dibia$e, House Shoes, DJ Nobody & many more). All Ears looks at the network of record labels, collectives and venues that have formed a united community continually growing and diversifying by the day. Madlib and the late J Dilla are the two most notable influences whose impact is heavily reflected upon within the documentary. The film was shot during 2009 and 2010, before some artists had relocated or in some cases found much greater recognition. Therefore All Ears offers a snapshot of an expansive scene quietly yet resoundingly ascending.

“The last 10-20 years has been the age of the emcee, now it’s the era of the producer. Like Q-Tip said everything moves in cycles.”- Computer Jay

The Unseen explores the soul and roots of Detroit Hip Hop Production, mirroring the sketchpad style format of a beat tape. Loosely acting as a prequel to the L.A. based All Ears documentary, The Unseen provides rare insights into a scene that has remained distant from the public eye while giving birth to some of the culture’s richest and most influential sounds. The film glimpses the hidden and elusive characteristics inherent in a city often depicted in a one dimensional light.

Documentary Features:

Amp Fiddler, Waajeed, Big Tone, Quelle Chris, Sterling Toles, Jay Dee aka J Dilla, Dakim, DJ Head, Raphael Statin, DJ Dez, House Shoes, Nick Speed, Ahk,

Dabrye, Illingsworth, and Baatin “The Slum Lord”.

The Unseen A Detroit Beat Tape

A Film By Gus Sutherland

Editing & Production Consultant Stuart Sloan

Archival footage Justin Kovar

Fixer & location scout Hugh Maclennan

Additional sound recorded by Rachel Austin

Soundmix Dennis O’Keeffe

Directed & edited by Gus Sutherland

Produced By LOVETURL in conjunction with Passerby