hazel rose - sweetie

SF rapper/singer Hazel Rose will be releasing a brand new mixtape and EP in the upcoming months. Having paid her dues in the Bay Area and making her mark on the national stage with her group 40Love, Hazel Rose presents a brand new song entitled “Sweetie” in preparation for her upcoming projects. The song was produced by long time collaborator Mikos Da Gawd, who has landed production placements with Mr. Carmack, Adam Vida, Rayana Jay and Rexx Life Raj.

“Sweetie” flexes Hazel’s lyrical abilities over a laid-back groove from Mikos Da Gawd.