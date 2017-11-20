Hotthobo – ‘Stream For You’ mix

“Stream For You” is a mix created by Randy “Hotthobo” Ellis (label owner/manager of Hobo Camp Records) to complement the Cassette For You vinyl/cassette release by BOY DUDE, which may best be enjoyed with a fresh piña colada on a warm beach at twilight. The tracks in this DJ mix weave in and out of the BOY DUDE release and showcase rare and lo-fi boogie funk, AOR, disco, cross-over and synthesizer soul of the past, and few tracks from current producers (like Ariel Pink featuring Dam Funk and Benedek) which embrace the qualities of these vintage cuts. Essentially this is a dive into the membrane of BOY DUDE, with a sampling of tracks that encapsulate the vibes of Cassette For You, exuding textures of hypnotizing lust, cosmic funk, tropical chill, and the soul-drenching feelings brought on by the complexities of love.
“Stream For You” Tracklist:
Mr. Fingers – Bye
BOY DUDE – Cyber Boogie
Magic Power – Lady Midnight
Jean-Pierre Mirouze – Sexopolis
Imperial Wonders – Hostage of Love
BOYDUDE – Funk On The Line
Charles Ferguson – Wonder Where She’s Gone
Sandii – Drip Drop Eyes
Benedek – Ryukyu
Ariel Pink – Acting ft. Dam Funk
BOY DUDE – Cosmic lines
James Walsh Gypsy Band – Caves of Almitara
BOY DUDE- Mercury Satellite
BOY DUDE – Liquid Love
McIver – Trying To Be True
Ronnie Walker – Magic in the Air
Visions of Tomorrow – Galaxy
Brenton Wood – Girl in My Dreams
BOY DUDE- More Than Love