Hotthobo – ‘Stream For You’ mix

“Stream For You” is a mix created by Randy “Hotthobo” Ellis (label owner/manager of Hobo Camp Records) to complement the Cassette For You vinyl/cassette release by BOY DUDE, which may best be enjoyed with a fresh piña colada on a warm beach at twilight. The tracks in this DJ mix weave in and out of the BOY DUDE release and showcase rare and lo-fi boogie funk, AOR, disco, cross-over and synthesizer soul of the past, and few tracks from current producers (like Ariel Pink featuring Dam Funk and Benedek) which embrace the qualities of these vintage cuts. Essentially this is a dive into the membrane of BOY DUDE, with a sampling of tracks that encapsulate the vibes of Cassette For You, exuding textures of hypnotizing lust, cosmic funk, tropical chill, and the soul-drenching feelings brought on by the complexities of love.

“Stream For You” Tracklist:

Mr. Fingers – Bye

BOY DUDE – Cyber Boogie

Magic Power – Lady Midnight

Jean-Pierre Mirouze – Sexopolis

Imperial Wonders – Hostage of Love

BOYDUDE – Funk On The Line

Charles Ferguson – Wonder Where She’s Gone

Sandii – Drip Drop Eyes

Benedek – Ryukyu

Ariel Pink – Acting ft. Dam Funk

BOY DUDE – Cosmic lines

James Walsh Gypsy Band – Caves of Almitara

BOY DUDE- Mercury Satellite

BOY DUDE – Liquid Love

McIver – Trying To Be True

Ronnie Walker – Magic in the Air

Visions of Tomorrow – Galaxy

Brenton Wood – Girl in My Dreams

BOY DUDE- More Than Love