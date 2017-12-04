Marquis Hill – Meditation Tape Full EP Stream

Today marks the release of Marquis Hill’s Meditation Tape EP. The award-winning trumpet player continues his ongoing search in the form of his singular texture and phrase, blending all aspects of hip hop, jazz, R&B, soul and blues. The instrumental beat tape also features Brett Williams on Rhodes/keys, Kiefer Shackelford on keyboard, Junius Paul on electric bass and Makaya Mccraven on drums.

The EP also entails compelling dialectic from an interview earlier this year featuring legendary drummer Marvin Bugulu Smith where the two speak about meditation, oneness with the universe and how music plays its part in daily life.

In celebration for today’s release, check out the full EP via Marquis Hill’s YouTube playlist. The EP is also out now and available for purchase on iTunes.