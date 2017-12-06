Indian Agent – Last Night in Tokyo

Indian Agent released their genre breaking album Meditations In The Key of Red this past October via HomeSkillet Records. The group consists of multi-disciplinary musicians and artists Yéil Ya-Tseen (Nicholas Galanin), OCnotes (Otis Calvin III) and Zak Dylan. The album also features guest appearances from Meshell Ndegeocello, Budo (Macklemore producer), Qacung, Tanya Tagaq and Qacung.

Historically, the Indian Agent was a post filled with settlers appointed by the colonial U.S. government to control Indigenous populations. Through oppression, rape, murder and brainwashing, the Indian Agent was a brutal institution that helped the government kill and conquer millions of indigenous peoples in the name of ‘manifest destiny.’ The group has adopted and flipped the meaning to not only shed light upon the highly shrouded topic but to reverse the meaning and empower the voices that have been silenced.

Today, check out their latest music video for the song “Last Night In Tokyo” which was directed by Nicholas Galanin.

Galanin states:

“Last Night In Tokyo,” based on possibly true stories and events, a run through Tokyo with the Black Constellation. The video was shot while Indian Agent traveled, toured Japan with artists Nep Sidhu and Maikoyo Alley-Barnes. The song was composed and written after an evening of running the dance floor at a club during 90’s hip hop eve and ended with a surreal sunrise and grassy rooftop martial arts sparring session with a local master which ended with a kick to the chest and taxi to the wrong hotel. Nobody was harmed in the making of this song.

Indian Agent Meditations In The Key of Red is out now!