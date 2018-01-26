Premiere: Rock Abruham – Thank You Very Much (Album Stream) ft. Crooked I, Kool Keith and Blu

DMV’s own Rock Abruham releases his album Thank You Very Much today which will leave listeners itching for more. The producer/rapper concisely recorded a 10-song masterpiece that is based around his love for craft beer but while doing so, an array of emotions and feelings are exuded that anyone can relate to. You may not necessarily be a fan of beer but anyone can relate to the themes presented throughout the album – betrayal, greed, ambition, etc – packaged in a witty and sometimes offensive humor. The comedic and sarcastic tone of the album is backed by some of today’s best production which is all handled by Rock Abruham, and he’s joined by underground heroes such as Kool Keith, Crooked I and Blu.

In support of today’s release day, check out the full album stream for Thank You Very Much. All purchases towards the album will be entered in a beer raffle for some of the most in-demand breweries in the world, including Aslin Beer Co., Treehouse Brewing, Triple Crossing, Alchemist and many others.

Album buy link: Bandcamp