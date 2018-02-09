DJ Platurn – Breaking The Ice (Part 1) (Icelandic Rare-Groove Mix)

“Breaking the Ice’ is an extended mix of rare – mostly never before heard – Icelandic tracks that are heavily underscored with funk, soul, disco and in-the-pocket rhythms, all of which are expertly mixed by renowned Bay Area DJ and turntablist, DJ Platurn. The music presented has been compiled through a lifetime of collecting, while others have been passed down through Platurn’s familial, musical roots.

The 2xCD packaging includes rare photos via Platurn’s father Magnus Thordarson and other ephemera from Iceland’s small yet vibrant music scene during the late 1960s thru the early 1980s. The release also features extensive linear notes which compiles the music’s history and the region’s bygone era in which it arose. Today, check out Part 1 (CD 1) of Breaking The Ice. Below are some words from DJ Platurn:

“Always wanted to tie all these records from the motherland into some sort of release, ever since I started messing around DJing in my teens. They traveled over 4,000 miles and all over the west coast of the U.S. until pops finally let me have ’em. He played some of ’em on his radio shows and the clubs and events he used to DJ at almost 50 years ago. My fascination eventually got serious enough that I started to dig much deeper. Slim pickings and deep obscurity/rarity made finding the kind of stuff I like even more difficult. Finally I had enough. Magnus, excavating with my cousin Sveimhugi back home, and my own research culminated into a lifetime worth of vinyl tinkering. Iceland isn’t known for the funk, but anyone who’s a fan of the funk knows it can emit from the unlikeliest of places. Groove-based music is a feeling that comes within, as a fan and a composer. No one’s ever put it that well into words. I’m not gonna attempt to either. It’s just that thing that makes finding soulful music on an island deep in the North Atlantic an actual possibility.”

