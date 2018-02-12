Premiere: Pure Order – Sons of Bilal (Walking Dead)

SoCal group Pure Order will release their upcoming EP Sword of Élan Vitál on April 6th. The group consists of legendary Oxnard MC God’s Gift and Los Angeles rapper Nemesis. God’s Gift was prominently featured on The Lootpack’s (Madlib’s first group) album Soundpieces: Da Antidote and has worked with most of Oxnard’s finest throughout the years. Oh No produced the entire Sword of Élan Vitál project and the EP also features guest features from Elzhi, Prince Po (Organized Konfusion) and Corn-Bread of Kaliwild.

Today, check out their first single for the song “Sons of Bilal (Walking Dead)” which features a sinister beat from Oh No and both MCs flexing their lyrical abilities. Stay tuned for more info and music from the duo coming soon.

Pre-order link available.