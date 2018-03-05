Premiere: Matre – Different Door

On March 9th, Los Angeles rapper Matre will release his brand new EP entitled Who The Crown Fits. The entire EP was produced by Canadian producer Factor Chandelier. The project is an invitation to recognize and claim the crown inherently belonging to each of us – to step fully into our power as creators of our world. Rooted in B-Boy magic, while boldly branching out into Chandelier’s genre-defying soundscapes, Who The Crown Fits traverses a myriad of moods, from electro bangers to introspective, melodic stories of loss and self discovery.

The EP also marks the first release for 7BillionCrowns, which is a collaboration between Matre and an international collective of artists. Who The Crown Fits will be available as a free download where listeners will also be able to donate in support of the artistry.

Check out the music video for the song “Different Door” which features vocalist Lesley Kernochan. The music video was directed by Kaid Ashton and edited by Jaron Halmy.

