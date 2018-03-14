Pure Order – Inside feat. Prince Po (Organized Konfusion)

SoCal duo Pure Order will release their Sword of Elan Vital EP on April 6th. The duo consists of Oxnard’s own God’s Gift who was prominently featured on The Lootpack’s (Madlib’s group) first album Soundpieces: Da Antidote! and LA rapper Nemesis. The entire EP was produced by Oh No and both MCs showcase their lyrical prowess over producer’s hard hitting beats. Their aim is not only to elevate the art of lyricism but to enlighten their listeners through their lyrics.

Today, check out their second single for the song “Inside” which features Prince Po of Organized Konfusion. Oh No drops a heavy rock-influenced beat while all three MCs flex their lyrical abilities and wordplay.

Pre-order Pure Order’s Sword of Elan Vital now!