Killiam Shakespeare – Take You Home feat. Aloe Blacc

Killiam Shakespeare is an experimental collective based out of Philadelphia, headed by Steve Mckie and Corey Bernhard. Both are seasoned musicians and producers who have worked previously with Bilal, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Snarky Puppy, Ed Sheeran and many others. Their sound is a futuristic mix of psychedelic soul, jazz, hip hop and electronic music that breaks barriers on singular genres.

While the group prepares for their upcoming A Town Called Elsewhere album coming later this year, the group released a gospel-influenced track entitled “Take You Home” which features the sultry vocals of Aloe Blacc. Although the song will not be featured on the upcoming album, the video provides a hint for things to come. The music video was directed by Maximilian Shelton and Blackmouf. The song is available for download and streaming via Apple Music.

Stay tuned for more info and music from the upcoming album, coming soon!