Quest MCODY – Th3 Gospel

Earlier this year, Detroit’s own Quest MCODY released his album Th3 Gospel which tackled a variety of subjects and emotions. The album draws from his near-fatal car accident, leaving him with both mental and physical scars, in which he embraced a strong commitment to seek and live out his purpose in life. Often recognized for his work in the battle-rap scene, the rapper has not only used his platform to share inspiration through his music, but has participated in various community projects including raising funds and awareness for the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Th3 Gospel features production from multi-platinum producers including Joe “Capo” Kent of the Track Boyz (Eminem, Trey Songz, etc), Silent Riot, Producer Face, Max Landry and more. The album features the hard knock lyricism that he’s known for throughout rap battle stages, while providing a more introspective perspective that allows for more questions than answers.

Today, check out the music video for the title track “Th3 Gospel” which was produced by 100 Bulletz. The video was directed by Diego Cruz and Quest MCODY.