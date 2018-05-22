Elizio de Buzios talks about the origins of ‘Tamanqueiro’

Late last year, Sao Paulo based SDB Discos released a boogie compilation entitled As 10 Mais Boogie Vol. 1. The compilation is a portrait of the boogie scene that was headed by some of the most respected arrangers/producers/musicians of their time which include Robson Jorge, Lincoln Olivetti, Junior Mendes, Sergio Sá and many others.

The compilation features rare 7” tracks, which many never saw the light of record store shelves but instead sat on the shelves of local radio stations throughout the country.

One of the most in-demand 7”s featured on the compilation is from Elizio de Buzios for his track “Tamanqueiro.” The track is Elizio’s only song to be recorded and released and today the original 7” goes for hundreds of dollars.

Recently, Yoka from SDB Discos had a chance to sit down with Elizio de Buzios outside of his home in the Western Zone of Rio de Janeiro. They talk about the origins of the song “Tamanqueiro” while discussing his various musical influences.

The interview was conducted in Portuguese but English translations are available when you press the CC button on the YouTube link.