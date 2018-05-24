Prince Pre-Fame Photo Gallery Opening by Robert Whitman @ Family Affair (San Francisco)

Family Affair, a new music-related art, design, and photography gallery in San Francisco, CA, will feature their debut show “Prince Pre Fame” with photos by Robert Whitman. The show opening will take place on June 7th from 6-10pm and will feature photos taken in 1977, which capture the 19-year-old musical prodigy in Minneapolis. These intimate photos were used as press photos to promote his debut LP For You which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The album marks the beginning of an artist on the verge of being a star, who produced, arranged, composed and performed the entire album.

The June 7th photo gallery opening will feature Robert Whitman in attendance, alongside special guests.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Event Details:

Date: June 7th – July 7th 2018 (June 7th opening will start at 6pm)

Location: Family Affair: 683 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Contact info: 415-757-0670 / info@family-affair.org

Facebook Invite Link: https://www.facebook.com/FamilyAffairHQ/