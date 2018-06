Thalma de Freitas & Alma Brasileira – Sorte!

Sorte! is the first collaboration between Latin Grammy nominee John Finbury and Afro-Brazilian singer-songwriter-actress Thalma de Freitas, whose early co-writing credits including Brazilian household names like Joao Donato and Céu.

Sorte! is a love letter about serendipity, how “great mistakes also mean luck,” uplifting the feelings of trust in the universe. The classic explanation of serendipity reads “Luck is when opportunity finds us prepared.”

The song was produced by Latin Grammy winner Emilio D. Miller, who assembled the all-star band which includes legendary Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira and Jazz legend John Patitucci on bass.

Credits:

Vitor Gonçalves – piano & rhodes

Chico Pinheiro – guitar

John Patitucci – bass

Duduka da Fonseca – drums

Airto Moreira – percussion

Music by John Finbury

Lyrics by Thalma de Freitas

Produced by Emilio D. Miller