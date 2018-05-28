Alexandre Francisco Diaphra – Glossolália (Premiere)

On July 6th, Guinean-Bissau born Alexandre Francisco Diaphra returns with a brand new album entitled EVMS (pre-order). Now living in Portugal, the musical art piece follows a man’s journey from birth, life, dreams and death. The dusty production by Diaphra lays a musical foundation for the poet/rapper’s ability to create dense and complex environments that is rooted in tradition but always forward thinking. The album carries listeners with the depth like Tarkovsky or a David Lynch movie.

Today, check out the first single for the song “Glossolália.” With raps in Portuguese, the disjointed and Afro-Futuristic production alongside hypnotic chants is a mind-altering experience even for those who don’t speak the language.