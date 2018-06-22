Marquis Hill – Meditation Tape (King Legend / Mic We$t Takeover) EP

Award winning trumpeter Marquis Hill reworks his 2017 Meditation Tape EP alongside rappers King Legend and Mic We$t. The project is a beautiful mix of all aspects of black music including elements of hip hop, jazz, R&B, soul and blues. The album is perfect for waking up or prior to sleeping, which leaves listeners in a transcendental mood of harmony and bliss. Marquis is joined by Junius Paul (bass and kit), Makaya McCraven (drums), Brett Williams (keyboard and Fender Rhodes), Kiefer Shackelford (piano and Fender Rhodes) and poet Harold Green III.

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let the sounds of Marquis Hill and company take you on a journey.