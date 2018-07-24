Family Affair Presents: Eric B. & Rakim Follow The Leader Photo Gallery Opening Reception

“This is a lifetime mission” —Eric B. & Rakim “Follow The Leader” (1988)

Family Affair, purveyor of the best in music-related art, design, photography, and ephemera, follows up its inaugural show—PRINCE Pre Fame—by celebrating the 30th anniversary of Eric B. & Rakim’s Follow The Leader, which was released July 26, 1988 on Uni Records.

Alternative angles and outtakes from the photoshoot for the iconic Follow The Leader album cover will be on view as a spectacular series of high gloss metal prints—each signed by photographer Drew Carolan in a limited edition of 30 to commemorate the anniversary of the album, the duo’s follow-up to their classic debut Paid In Full (1987).

These are majestic images of Eric B. & Rakim that capture a moment in time when hip hop was evolving from its humble beginnings to a worldwide force that would innovate and eventually dominate culture, both sonically and visually. Engineered by Patrick Adams, notable for his production and songwriting genius on disco, soul, and boogie classics of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Follow The Leader leads with its massive title track. Its music video was the first video featured on the debut episode of Yo! MTV Raps in 1988, the first hip hop music show on MTV, which also celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The fashions donned by the duo were designed by legendary tailor and haberdasher Dapper Dan, notorious for his custom-made counterfeit couture who, 30 years later, is finally receiving his just due as a fashion pioneer through an unlikely partnership with Gucci and a new atelier in his native Harlem.

This year also marks the release of Eric B. & Rakim The Complete Collection 1987-1992, the first ever career-expanding box set for a hip hop artist, on Urban Legends, an imprint of Universal Music Enterprises. Featuring all four Eric B. & Rakim albums on double vinyl LP, rare remixes on 2 CDs, and a 36-page booklet, the box set was designed by Freddy Anzures, owner and creative director of Family Affair, and will be available for purchase at the gallery.

Family Affair is hyped to present its sophomore show with an Opening Reception on Thursday, July 26, 2018, the 30th anniversary of Eric B. & Rakim’s Follow The Leader, with photographer Drew Carolan and special guest Andre Torres, Vice President of Urban Catalog, Universal Music Enterprises.

