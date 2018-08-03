B. Lewis – Strange Things [Vinyl Release]

Bay Area producer B. Lewis will release a limited edition 7” vinyl for his song “Strange Things” [buy-link]. The song was originally released last year, but this will be the first time the song receives a physical pressing. The song accrued over a million streams via Spotify and almost 300k via SoundCloud due to the organic word-of-mouth promotion amongst fans. The song is a perfect marriage of soul and electronic music, accompanied by his silky falsetto signing, that is perfect for late night decompression.

Vinyl copies are limited, so make sure to grab your copy today.