Family Affair SF Gallery Opening: Michael Jackson “One of a Kind”

One Of A Kind — A Selection of Artwork by Fans 29 August — 29 September 2018

“If you are my fan, I consider you as my family, blood-related.” — Michael Jackson

Family Affair, purveyor of the best in music-related art, design, photography, and ephemera, is pleased to announce its third show presenting a selection of artwork made by fans of the King of Pop.

From child prodigy to enigmatic phenomenon, MICHAEL JACKSON has captured the imagination of audiences the world over time and time again through his uncanny talent and relentless drive for perfection. His extraordinary ability to create new forms of expression by sampling from various genres and generations continues to influence and inspire. MICHAEL JACKSON One Of A Kind celebrates the journey of music’s most visionary and provocative — an otherworldly force whose evolution and transformation mirrors our collective relationship with pop culture, mass media, and music as modern art.

This collection, the debut of owner and creative director Freddy Anzures as curator, captures the creative commitment and artistic appreciation made by devoted fans to make a lasting homage to Michael through the medium of painting. Portraying the gloved one chronologically throughout his various incarnations via oil, watercolor, velvet, and glitter, these unknown artists’ personal and often imperfect renditions are charming in their innocence and ingenuity, reflecting MJ’s image through his storied career and uncovering the mysterious metamorphosis of the “Man in the Mirror.” These are images that conjure thoughts and feelings about the struggle for identity, the complexities of race, and the sacrifice of celebrity of an idol/icon constantly changing before our very eyes while dancing to the beat. Michael was before his time as much as he was right on time.

A limited edition catalog of the collection will be designed and produced by Family Affair with a foreword by acclaimed author, journalist, and filmmaker NELSON GEORGE, who served as music editor for Billboard magazine and columnist for the Village Voice. Nelson has written numerous pieces and two books about Michael Jackson; The Michael Jackson Story (1983), Nelson’s first book, and Thriller: The Musical Life of Michael Jackson (2010) among many other classics, fiction and non, celebrating the compelling connections between Black music and culture.

Family Affair is thrilled to invite you to the opening reception for MICHAEL JACKSON One Of A Kind on Wednesday, August 29th to celebrate Michael’s 60th birthday. As MJ also experimented with advancements in technology both sonically and cinematically through his albums and music videos, we will also be streaming the event LIVE via social broadcasting platform Caffeine.tv. We wanna be starting somethin.’

Family Affair presents

MICHAEL JACKSON One Of A Kind

OPENING RECEPTION w/ Special Surprise Guest Wednesday 29 August 2018

6PM to 10PM

Family Affair is on 683 Haight Street (next to Groove Merchant Records) in the Lower Haight, San Francisco.

For further information, follow @family___affair on IG.

For the LIVE social broadcast of the opening, follow family___affair on Caffeine.tv.