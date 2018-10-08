Here’s Some Good Music For Otherwise Sour Times (2018)

Some people like good music. Some people don’t. Some people don’t want to hear other people’s opinions about what constitutes good music. After all, what’s good to me, someone else may deem to be a steaming hot dumpster filled with industrial garbage. But enough about Brett Kavanaugh..

For starters, Roc Marciano’s sneak album, Behold A Dark Horse. Why, here’s a song from it, so you may enjoy the lush, psychedelic sample (any leads?) and a wicked feature from Black Thought*:

I posted the large version so you may gaze upon the apocalyptic, Halloween-themed artwork. And it dovetails so nicely into Black Thought’s EP produced by 9th Wonder, Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1. It’s on Spotify, and Thought is making that Fallon money, so let’s hope he doesn’t mind getting only .00001 cents per stream here:

Do you like Griselda Records? The answer is yes? Fuck, yeah. We can be friends. My favorite Griselda artists are Daringer, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. Yeah, I like those guys. The Griselda releases keep some of us from staring at a brick wall, thinking about how we’re never going to listen to another song (let alone write for the Internet) again. I’m only going to post the Genius link, because I totally spent the $20 just to stream this non-freebie. Con will thank you by not showing up at your door, waking you up out of a cold sleep and hog-tying you until you cough up the double-sawbuck. I believe he will do that. Not Conway the human being necessarily, but his spooky MC persona surely will.

Here’s a loosie from Alchemist, Conway & WSG that came on the heels of the E.I.F. shit:

If you’re like me..well, no one is like me, or you, we are all unique little liberty-lovin’ snowflakes according to our current power-brokers..I don’t know, where the fuck was I..Oh yeah. I listen to other types of shit than hip-hop. Like all types of shit, just like you, snowflake.

I saw Bon Iver this summer in Detroit, I think he was on acid, but he was real chill and kinda comforting in a somber way. A minor salve in these dark, hurtful times. Anyway, you might have heard the collab between him and Aaron Dessner (of The National), Big Red Machine, if not, you should totally check the shit out:

Speaking of Detroit, well, Michigan. There’s this band Greta Van Fleet, they’re from fucking Frankenmuth, MI. It’s like a German black forest cake eternal Christmas wonderland or some shit. But GVF make some good-ass shit. No authority, but this song struck me, and made me understand why critics are jocking them and college kids are rocking their shirts:

I’d never heard of the Dur Dur Band until recently. But, durr, if you like some crazy Afro-Beat disco-funk wild shit, you should check out this 80’s/90’s Somalian crew:

Lastly, it is my duty to sign off with a couple Mac Miller selections. I was on some hating-ass gatekeeper shit when Mac came into the game. But his music matured when he set up shop in L.A. and though he succumbed to his demons and addictions, he was a true musician worthy of all the praise heaped on him of late.

Rest easy, Mac.

Alright, this has been so much fun. I might even do it again. Maybe the fuck not. I’m impulsive. It’s not really going to matter after the new-and-improved Supreme Court outlaws thinking and casts all leftist writers into a cauldron of Lindsey Graham’s piping-hot vitriol.

Tah-Tah.

*Full disclosure, the Roc Marc release is much like the Conway one, in that it’s retail-only and not officially on any streaming services. But, I’m gonna hope against hope that my years of plugging Roc Marc and this link to purchase the exclusive digital download will keep me in good stead with all the wolves out there. Wolves gotta eat. Felt.