Built To Fade, “The Cure”

Almost five years after the release of To Dust, Built To Fade dropped a new song and video:

Kno of Cunninlynguists is the band leader with Zoë Wick and Dane Ferguson back in the mix. Danish vocalist Fjer, a part of the Quintic/QN5 extended crew for a few years now, provides additional vocals.

When reached for comment, Kno had this to say: “We’re involving Fjer on a good portion of the album, Anna Wise is no longer recording with us. No release date as of yet, though it’s on the way. We’re also re-pressing the first album on vinyl this month.”

Sidebar: Even though proven assholes Facebook and other entities deliberately pushed false narratives about video metrics driving the media landscape (costing many writers their jobs), every musician knows that a moving image is almost mandatory alongside any release.

And, we’re back..

Kno is honing his directorial chops with some ill nouveau-noir cinematography in this two-minute masterpiece. A beautiful, haunting song paired with evocative visuals, perfect for frightful days and nights in The Melting Meltdown Pot.

Find further aesthetic and the single-edit on Kno’s Soundcloud.