Music For Your Escape Pod

So much for the Blue Wave, more like a Blue Fade. Not that the Democrats really promote the interests of the common man either. This country is deeply racist and vapid and the system is corrupt and fractured. We’ve known this for some time. There are a lot of good people in the USA but a lot of evil, nativist fuckheads, too.

I’d like to focus on positives like Michigan legalizing marijuana or the record number of women elected to Congress. But America was founded on manifest destiny (native genocide and slave labor) and the current power structure is a result of this legacy.

Therefore, I’m working on an escape pod. Gathering up provisions, books, fucking VHS tapes and ephemera from better times. Gonna need a lot of music for the voyage.

Each of these deserves its own post, but “we’re living in a full-time era.” Here’s what I’ve found of late:

Loving the video for Jay Rock’s “Wow Freestyle,” the best song from his summer album, Redemption. Kendrick is on it so you know it’s fiery. It’s on some straight flossing energy, but it’s irresistible:

Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y & Alchemist dropped a 9-song project called Fetti Roma. It’s dope:

Westside Gunn returned with Hitler Wears Hermes VI; not the best of the series but definitely some ice-grill mood shit:

Action Bronson’s White Bronco is solid, but a lot of unnecessary cacophony and neighing horse sounds. “Live From The Moon” is the cut for me:

Don’t sleep on Mick Jenkins, his latest album, Pieces Of A Man, is rather nice:

Joell Ortiz is an upper-echelon lyricist and Apollo Brown is an absolute virtuoso; their 11-track Mona Lisa is synergistic elegance. “Come Back Home” rates highest for me:

I rarely hear good, new dancehall and reggae anymore, so I was delighted to stumble upon this four-year old Popcaan tune. This song struck me so deeply, Popcaan is the truth (check out the Unruly Boss’s latest, Forever, too):

Loss is the note we leave you on. Escape with your loved ones. Live and love on.