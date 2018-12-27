Top 10 Albums 2018: One Writer’s Take

It’s that time again.

This year, we discovered that over 45% of Americans are garbage people. Politicians rank in the 99th percentile of garbage people by perpetuating a deeply flawed system that runs on greed, racism and forked-tongue platitudes.

If you’re reading this you’re probably part of the 55%. In truth, we’re all capable of pure good and egregious evil, and fuck politics anyway.

There’s no patch of land left where we can fully unplug and get back to our mammalian essence, but music, despite it’s modern pervasive ease of access, is still a calm for the savage beast in us.

Here’s the Top 10 Albums that de-beastified me in the year of our lord 2018.

#10. J. Cole, KOD

Kids. On. Drugs. Adults. Too.

#9. Dur-Dur Band, Dur-Dur of Somalia: Volume 1, Volume 2

That work from Somalia.

#8. Roc Marciano, Behold A Dark Horse

Dug this piece a bit more than RR2: The Bitter Dose. “Corniche” was that drip though.

7. Travis Scott, Astroworld

For me, this was the best commercial offering of the year. The production is double-cup syrupy laced with psychedelics. Scroll down for more mainstream shit (Honorable Mentions).

#6. Black Thought, Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1

Thought finally brought that solo heat so many wished for (this is the better of the two volumes he dropped in 2018). At his irascible finest here.

#5. Big Red Machine

Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National) brought some nice vibes.

#4. Westside Gunn, Supreme Blientele

Didn’t quite have the staying power and impact I thought it would, but Griselda Records stayed consistent all year long.

#3. Crimeapple, Aguardiente

There’s no MC spitting quite like this right now and that’s saying something with every little xan’ed up twit having a bedroom studio and a Soundcloud. Sharp gallows wit, bi-linguistics and crime-rhyme sonics steeped in East Coast lineage.

2. Gorillaz, The Now Now

It was the type of year I didn’t even know about this album until December. It’s not their best, but I think it will hold up.

#1. Nas, Nasir

The above is the best song of the year (close second). Kanye can exile himself to Wyoming, build an underground ranch bunker and never come out of it, but Nas is timeless and better than all these other little yentas.

Honorable Mentions:

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer. The Shins, The Worm’s Heart. Drake, Scorpion. Apollo Brown & Joell Ortiz, Mona Lisa. Mac Miller (RIP), Swimming. Popcaan, Forever. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs. Eminem, Kamikaze. Freddie Gibbs/Alchemist/Curren$y, Fetti Roma. H.E.R., I Used To Know Her, Part 2 (EP). Lupe Fiasco, Drogas Wave. Migos, Culture II. Greta Van Fleet, Ballad Of The Peaceful Army. Royce Da 5’9″, Book Of Ryan. VA, Jamla Is The Squad II. Mick Jenkins, Pieces Of A Man. Benny The Butcher, Tana Talk 3.

Peace. Let’s spill that wine in the 2-0-1-9.